"For I had no intention of knowing anything among you except Jesus Christ, and him crucified. I came to you in weakness, in fear, and with much trembling."
1 Corinthians 2:2-3
Paul may not have been the most, shall we say, entertaining preacher. After all, he once preached a guy to death (see Acts 20:7-12)! One wonders how Paul would be received by today’s sermon listeners. Maybe you get the feeling, as I do, that Paul would seem out of place at many modern-day mega churches. When I think of Paul (and the other Apostles for that matter), I don’t imagine them preaching under carefully curated lighting through modern sound systems.
But I do imagine them preaching! In fact, can you even conceive of an apostle NOT preaching? Can you picture a modern-day worship service without the sermon? Of course not! It is probably the most central feature of a worship service. So, what is a sermon and why do you need one?
A sermon is unique, isn’t it? It isn’t really an essay; those are meant to inform. It isn’t really a speech; those are often meant to persuade. It isn’t really just a running commentary; those often fail to make application. So, what is it? Whereas a sermon might accomplish some of those goals, it really isn’t a sermon if it doesn’t center on Christ.
The pulpit isn’t for the preacher. The pulpit is for Christ. The pulpit isn’t a place for bravado or machismo. The pulpit is a place for humility. Even the apostle Paul’s preaching was done “in weakness, in fear, and with much trembling.” (1 Corinthians 2:3). Paul’s goal was not to entertain or “wow” the crowds. He didn’t walk into or out of the pulpit to show off his knowledge or pump his fists in victory at his own effort.
He humbly presented Jesus. Because that is what the people needed to hear. That is what you need to hear. You need to see the blood of your Savior Jesus Christ pouring down from the cross to take away your sins.
Jesus Christ became a man for you! Jesus Christ lived a perfect life for you! Jesus Christ died to take away your sins! Jesus Christ opened heaven for you! That is what a sermon needs to champion. When you hear a sermon, you ought to be walking away thinking, “Jesus Christ came to rescue me -- in spite of my sins and unworthiness.”
There are many good things that could be said from a pulpit. But there is only one reason to come and hear a sermon: because it presents Jesus Christ as the savior of the world. Finally, that is what a sermon is and does. And that is why you need to hear it.
So, get to church and hear a sermon in person. Listen closely for the most important part. Not your pastor’s opinion. Not even just for advice or direction. Listen for Jesus. Because the pulpit isn’t for the preacher, it is for Christ.
