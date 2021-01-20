The American Red Cross blood drive in Watertown surpassed its one day goal Monday, with a collection of 95 pints of blood.
The goal on the first day of the two-day drive was 89 pints. The blood drive continued Tuesday.
Monday’s donors provided 64 pints of whole blood with 15 power red or double donors.
There were six deferrals.
Multiple gallon donors included Carol Schloesser reaching 19 gallons; Teresa Gerloff, 5 gallons; Jeff Morarend, 4 gallons; Russ Schumacher and Michael Zwolanek, both three gallons; and Robert Wetzel, two gallons.
A partial list of the power red donors included Ronnie Bartels, Michelle Ellias, Allen Fenner, Christine Griswold, Steve Halverson, Charles Kapp, Elizabeth Lamb, Jean Madsen, Matthew Mueller, Andy Penza, John Schommer, and Timothy Schultz.
Other donors were Carol Anason, Geralynn Andrews, Todd Barra, Lorian Bocher, Lawrence Carlson, Meri Christensen, Donna Christian, Joseph Curia, Heidi Deglow, Joanne Duckworth, Mary Ebert, Amy Ernest, Donnell Geib, Tracy Gilbertsen, Thomas Good, Evelyn Hadju, Mary Held, Richard Heiden, Darcy Henniksen, Gloria Higgins, James Hoeffler, Karen Homb, Cathy Ihde, Alan Jaeckel, Joan Jaeckel, Tina Jurgensen, James Kaap, Hollie Killmon, Linda Kilps, Julie Anne Krahn, Barbara Krueger, Patricia Kuerschner, Kate Lapin, James Lichtenberg, Dawn Liddicoat, Bonnie Loersch, Andrea McHenry, Ruth Mack, Renee Messerschmidt, Carla Matthews, Kathy Miller, Kenna Manyon, Nan Moss, Paul Neis, Debra Ninmann, Aileen Ostermeier, Phoebe Poff, Larry Ratz, Kevin Richerman, Lisa Ried, Rhonda Rischke, Megan Ruplinger, Lloyd Schliewe, Brian Schmidt, Joanne Schmidt, Barbara Seamandel, Barbara Star, Andrea Steinmetz, Michaela Suski, Alice Tesch, Jerome Teska, Ellen Tucker, Greg Udelhofen, Irene Vogt, Heidi Welch-Craemer, Carrie Will, Frank Winter, Mary Wolff, Robie Wolter, and Camilla Wood.
