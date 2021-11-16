TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Jeff Weihert 707 (225, 226, 256), Bruce Martin 684 (257, 236), Tom Christian 678 (247, 223), John Ganster 644 (238), Lukas Saeger 642 (226), Todd Saeger 627 (258), Scott Strege 621 (236), Geoff Anderson 614 (245). Women: Amanda Blanke 657 (220, 24), Tina Thrane 596 (225, 206), Amanda Hookstead 561, Connie Hookstead 534, Karin Reszynski 528.
Standings
;Pts.
JLSD;7
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;7
Martin Management;7
Edward Jones;5
Bigg’s Bar & Hrill;5
GW Electric;5
Watertown Bowl;4
KRMB;3
Concord Inn;2
Gasthaus;2
JAK’s;2
Rednex Pro Shop;0
G & B Construction;0
766
High scores: Scott Peirick 707, Andrew Jonas 702, Craig Frank 686, Roger Peirick 684, Matt Tway 670, Kadan Jablonski 662, Bryant Priefalk 652, Larry Romprey 636, Joe Lewis 631, Jerry Williams 629, Denny Loppnow 621, Adam Trexler 618, Jake Sell 610, Mark Herold 610, Jamie McGowan 608, Jay Schwartz 608, Amanda Blanke 602, Brian Loppnow 600
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;177
Mel’s Garage;168.5
Froemming Realty;160
Erin’s Bar;141
Driftwood Taxidermy;134.5
Division 2
Kathy’s Buffalo;164
Team Patti;157
Rednex Pro Shop;149
Watertown Bowl North;144
Komo Pattern;132
CITY
High scores: Chris Kaufmann 738 (269), Pete Richter 732 (279), Andy Bunkoske 708 (289), Tom Christian 701 (245), Keven Roethle 695 (246), Andy Conant 688 (254), Craig Godfroy 686 (266), Chad Sellnow 679 (298), D.J. Kruesel 674 (257), Brad Ebert 668 (249), Brandon Radloff 664 (227), John Uttech 660 (233), Adam Zastrow 652 (235), Kevin Guetzlaff 651 (254), Ray Gresbach 648 (220), Ed Laatsch 643 (269), Jake Hermanson 641 (228), Scott Roth 638 (273), Josh Kaufmann 636 (258), Mark Oiler 627 (224), Ethan Jaeger 625, Adam Kircher 622, Chris Hartig 617, Clint Rose 615, Cody Kreusel 612, Todd Sellnow 608, Mark Oldenhoff 604
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
Wttn Siding;155
Gasthaus;144
United Electric;139
Wttn Bowl North;138
Nielsen Amusement;126
3 Fingers Deep;125
B Division
Fireball;140.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;140
Bud;134
Wttn Bowl 18;132
Linskens Custom Carpentry;128.5
TBE Equipment;116
FRIDAY FUN
High scores — Men: DJ Kruesel 694 (269, 245), Kevin Blasing 664 (246, 222), Kirk Grill 655 (222, 278), Matt Wong 639 (211, 246). Women: Cassie Blasing 553 (220), Brenda Clemmons 539, Melissa Kruesel 530, Spring Reed 465
Standings
;Pts.
Wolf Pack;52-28
Young & Old;50-30
ENR Auto;50-30
The Rascals;42-28
United Septic;40-40
Fri Nite Bowler;38-42
Emil’s Pizza;32-48
Date Night;16-64
WAYNE’S AUTO
High scores — Men: Zack Umland 791 (285), Todd Saeger 744 (258), Tony Schuett 737 (280), Wes Umland 732 (254), Pete Richter 727 (278), Jason Peirick 720 (276), DJ Kruesel 719 (258), Marshall Mosher 718 (247), Nate Saeger 714 (258), Josh Kaufmann 710 (256), Andy Bunkoske 702 (258), Aaron Schadt 688 (256), Derrick Heiser 685 (258), Eric Hill 675 (246), Jonathan Kaufmann 672 (247), Bruce Martin 664 (242), Randy Burkard 659 (223), Jamey Hisel 658 (248), Ronnie Bartels 656 (243), Keven Roethle 652 (227), Marty Schneidewind 650 (235), John Quinn 649 (238), Sam Hommen 649 (238), Andrew Jonas 647 (241), George Sabol 646 (237), Mark Peters 646 (249), Cody Kruesel 644 (260), Scott Wolfgram 634 (244), Jake Sell 633 (237), Clark Eckert 632 (248), Bill Borchardt 630 (225), Tom Fredrick 628 (247), Randy Kroll 624 (214), Mitch Mosher 621 (258), Lukas Saeger 619 (226), Kadan Jablonski 619 (220) Chris Kaufmann 612 (223)
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
Wolff Pack II;140
Revolution Pro Shop;132
G&B Construction;131.5
Three Ducks Pub;123
Drafty Cellar;118.5
Who’d We Hang;115
Watertown Bowl;109.5
Wolff Pack I;108
Koplin Excavating;106
Division 2
Crank Shafts;121
18/North;120.5
The Incredibowls;119
JG Custom Carpentry;116.5
Rednex Proshop;113.5
Pineapple Express;113
Hisel Flooring;112
ZBM;110
TUESDAY SENIOR
High scores — Men: Pete Boer 570 (231), Roy Zimmerman 558 (231), Bruce Kemmerling 552, Ronnie Bartels 548 (201), Jerry Haut 543 (214), Rick Tortomasi 533, Mike Grossman 522 (213), Carl Schultz 516, Chuck Saeger 515, Ron Benninger 504. Women: Deb Archambeau 539, Sandy Saeger 495, Josie Kubly 466
Standings
;Pts.
Wannabees;58
4-Pak;58
Has Beens;53
Final Four;52
Misfits;47
Bowling Stones;46
Different Strokes;40
Gutter Dusters;37
Krueger Builders;34
The Orifices;28
Survivors;22
