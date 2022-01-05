MADISON — Wisconsin roadways saw an increase in fatalities in 2021.
According to preliminary numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the state recorded 594 traffic deaths – the highest number since 2017. AAA – The Auto Club Group urges drivers to make a few New Year’s resolutions that will help keep them — and everyone else — safer on the road in 2022.
“New Year’s is a time for reflection and commitment to better habits,” said Nick Jarmusz, director of public affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Too many lives are being lost on our roads, and we all have a role to play in preventing these tragedies.”
Slow down, as speeding makes it more difficult to avoid a collision by reducing your reaction time and increases the likelihood that a crash will cause injuries and fatalities – especially when it involves vulnerable roadway users like cyclists and pedestrians. Slowing down on the highway can also save one money, as a vehicle loses fuel efficiency the faster one goes over 55 mph.
Avoid distractions, this includes not using “hands-free” systems, which can be just as cognitively distracting as manual controls and hand held devices. And don’t let advanced safety features give you a false sense of security. Stay focused and engaged at all times behind the wheel.
Drive sober and don’t get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol, using marijuana or taking medications that can cause impairment. Designate a driver or have a plan to get home safely whenever you go out. Be careful with cold and allergy medicines and prescription drugs, and keep in mind that cars count as “Heavy Machinery” when reading warning labels.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the state’s safety belt usage rate is nearly 90%. But restrained or improperly restrained drivers and passengers make up nearly a third of all traffic fatalities. Safety belts and child safety seats dramatically reduce fatal injuries when they are consistently and properly utilized.
Driver’s need to watch out for cyclists, pedestrians, and motorcycles, and slow down and move over whenever you see maintenance crews or emergency responders on the side of the road.
“Our surveys of drivers consistently show a gap between perceptions of danger and self-reported behavior when it comes to crash risks,” continued Jarmusz. “Ultimately, we need drivers to do what they know is the right thing.”
