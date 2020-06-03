Cash bond set at $20,000 For Beaver Dam man charged with ninth OWI offense

JUNEAU — Cash bond was set at $20,000 Monday for a Beaver Dam man charged with his ninth OWI offense.
Gregory Rasnick, 57, is also facing a felony charge of bail jumping stemming from the May 29 drunken driving incident.
At 7:40 p.m., police were notified by the BP gas station on Madison Street in Beaver Dam that a highly intoxicated person just visited and was driving away.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities located the suspected vehicle in the parking lot of the Madison Street Kwik Trip. When police were questioning Rasnick, the complaint said, reportedly had blood shot eyes, was slurring his speech and smelled heavily of intoxicants. Rasnick allegedly admitted to drinking eight beers prior to driving that night. Rasnick refused all standardized field sobriety testing and preliminary breath tests.
Due to his eight prior convictions, dating back to 1991 with the most recent in 2007, Rasnick had a reduced blood alcohol concentration limit of .02.
Because of these convictions, he’s not allowed to consume alcohol or other intoxicants. He has to maintain absolute sobriety and cannot go on the premises of any establishment whose primary business activity involves the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages, including bars, taverns, liquor stores and beer tents. Rasnick also cannot operate a motor vehicle without permission from the court.
If convicted, Rasnick faces no more than 18 1/2 years in prison.
Rasnick has a preliminary hearing scheduled for June 11 in Dodge County Circuit Court.
