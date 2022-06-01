Get Healthy Watertown, in coordination with Watertown Park and Recreation Department, will host a Family Fun Bike Ride following the Interurban Trailhead grand opening at noon Saturday.

This will be a short, family friendly, and free 1.5 mile bike ride from the trailhead to Berres Brothers Coffee Roasters.

Participants can meet at 423 Humboldt St. The ride is open to all ages.

Load comments