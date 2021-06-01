TUESDAY SUMMER FUN

High scores: Eddie Laatsch 854, Brandon Radloff 743, Don Brunson 739, Ed Dantuma 703. Women: Brett Lopez 684, Connie Hookstead 603, Stacy Laatsch 564, Joanne Berthelsen 564.

STANDINGS

;Pts.

Three Generations;27

Inconsistent Fore;27

4 Balls Off;25

M.E.A.T.;21

Misfits;19

Splits N Giggles;18

Manure Ball Cowboys;15

