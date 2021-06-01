TUESDAY SUMMER FUN
High scores: Eddie Laatsch 854, Brandon Radloff 743, Don Brunson 739, Ed Dantuma 703. Women: Brett Lopez 684, Connie Hookstead 603, Stacy Laatsch 564, Joanne Berthelsen 564.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Three Generations;27
Inconsistent Fore;27
4 Balls Off;25
M.E.A.T.;21
Misfits;19
Splits N Giggles;18
Manure Ball Cowboys;15
