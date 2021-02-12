JEFFERSON — The next book discussion group at the Jefferson Senior Center will be held at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 22. The book this month is “The Glass Castle” by Jeanette Walls. The conference call portion of this program will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Contact the senior center at 920-674-7728 or contact Sheila at Sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com to register for the conference call.
“The Glass Castle” movie will be shown at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25. The movie showing is limited to the first eight people who sign up. The movie is good to see after one has read the book.
The senior center will be closed Monday for Presidents’ Day. The county meals on wheels along with the Grab and Go program will still operate.
Join us in person – or a pick-up – at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5, for the Wisconsin in a Box Virtual Experience. The cost is $69 and one will receive the fixings to make a brandy old-fashioned (brandy, soda, bitters, oranges, maraschino cherries, a jigger, a muddler and stainless steel ball cocktail picks), two Dolly Madison cupcakes from a Milwaukee bakery, a bag of cheese curds and caramel popcorn.
There will be a presentation from Happy Times Tours showing how to make the perfect Wisconsin Old-Fashioned. Register by Friday, Feb. 19. All payments are non-refundable.
Bunco and Scrunch meal date is Monday, Feb. 22, beginning at 1 p.m. Participants must sign up ahead of time. There is a limit of 12 participants to keep everyone distanced. Cost is $5.
Bunco is played first. Persons with the most Buncos will win $10. The prize is split if there is a tie. Everyone gets their own dice to use and as always everyone sits distanced. The menu that day is Italian hamburger macaroni casserole, garlic bread, a sweet and a beverage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.