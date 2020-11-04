TROUBLE ON 26
High scores - men: Brad Ziemer (269, 278, 228) 775, Josh Wagner (235, 204, 268) 707, Jake Sell (220, 224) 634, Brian Weihert (228, 235) 622, Doug Dietzel (246, 210) 612. Women: Candice Meschke (209, 228, 223) 660, Tiana Bostwick (223) 607.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Division 1
Schaefer's Soft Water;45
Kris's Misfits;43
Rosy Lane Holsteins;36
Kris's Almost Home;30
The X-men;23
Division 2
Unknown Bowlers;39
Team UTSY;34
Watertown Bowl;33
Gudenkauf Farms;31
Hair By Ashley Anne;29
3-MAN SLEEPER
High scores: Amanda Blanke (278) 748, Pete Richter (240) 718, Jeff Weihert (248) 668, Josh Bartz (235) 662, Michelle Wolff (226) 631, Pete Boer (223) 629, Nicole Ebert (214) 628, Brandon Radloff (222) 623, Diane Mallow (223) 613.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Rusty Nail;43
Hersh's Gang;40
Kathy's Buffalo;39
G & W Electric;37
Pine Cone;36
Miller 64;34
Jak's;26
Watertown Bowl;24
Stacey's;22
COMMUNITY
High scores: Keith Hanke (236) 668, Joe Plasil (255) 647, Dean Sellnow (224) 644, Dale Stangler (231) 642, John Zins (255) 633, Brad Brusveen (223) 628, Jamie Genz (234) 607.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Ann's Farmington Inn;17
Turner Hall;14
Still Agronomy;13
Silver Eagle Saloon;12
KG Builders;8
Schaefer's Soft Water;8
WAYNE'S AUTO
High scores: Brock Sabol 762 (300), John Foltz 746 (279), Marshall Mosher 742 (267), Brad Ziemer 738 (266), Rusty Jenks 736 (289), Nate Saeger 723 (278), John Quinn 714 (277), Andrew Jonas 710 (248), Randy Burgardt 700 (268), Craig Frank 698 (258), Marty Schneidewind 698 (239), Shawn Bresnahan 698 (279), Pete Richter 695 (245), Mitch Mosher 694 (279), Bruce Martin 670 (231), Zack Umland 669 (265), Jeremy Schwark 659 (237), Tristan Kaufmann 655 (227), Aaron Schadt 644 (243), Jake Hermanson 639 (233), Jeremey Wolfe 631 (227), Ronnie Bartels 630 (224), Lukas Saeger 629 (226), Randy Kroll 629 (221), Mark Herold 619 (210), Jason Peirick 616 (249), Wes Umland 600 (215).
STANDINGS
;Pts.
3 Ducks pub II;123
Rednex Pro Shop;115.5
Tom Fredrick Build.;112.5
Revolution Pro;110
Rusty Nail;109
Watertown Bowl;106
ZBM;101.5
JG Custom Carp.;99.5
Crank Shafts;96.5
Wolff Pack App.;96.5
Three Ducks Pub;94.5
G&B Construction;77.5
LADIES FRIENDLY
High scores: Holly Bauer (225, 220) 627, Lynsey Wolfgram (234, 201) 595, Melissa Kruesel (224, 202) 586, Melissa Tetzlaff (225) 554, Sara Schaefer (208) 542, Barb Bauer 531, Jeri Schlatter (203) 522, Kim Holterman 507.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;43
The Ball Handlers;42
Schaefer's;38
Silver Eagle;36
Stacey;s 2;36
Travel Leaders;32
Ball Busters;30
Kraemer;28
Stacey;s 1;22
Alley Gals;16
KEGLER KINGS
High scores - men: Greg Brock (269, 226) 678, Larry Caya (214, 223, 224) 661, Jake Bergmann (218, 247) 649, Will Reed (223, 255) 646, Todd Saeger (257, 204) 643, Andrew Jonas (244) 630, Doug Ketelhohn (202, 223) 618, Shawn Voely (200, 215) 608, Damien Lopez (259) 608. Women: Brett Lopez (262) 608, Annie Caya (213) 548, Kristen Hoffmann (201) 531, Ashley Kaufmann 505.
STANDINGS
;Pts.
American Family Insurance;47
Pesicek Collision;37
Revolution Pro Shop;36
Kube Custom Carpentry;32
Saeger's Minus Lukas;31
Bob's Bunch;30
Tietz Taxidermy;27
G-Brock Auto Repair;27
Fun Farm N Toys;27
We Don't Care;21
