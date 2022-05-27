Watertown High School students earn Global Seal of Bilteracy

Yocelin Olguin-Dominguez, Ciel Melendez-Martinez, Haidy Cruz and Yuselmy Bravo-Borunda, seniors at Watertown High School, have earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy.
The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages for qualifying candidates.
The four qualifying Watertown students displayed their proficiency in both English and Spanish to earn the Functional Fluency Award.
The Global Seal of Biliteracy enables programs across the world to quickly validate a student’s language skills to provide recognition, appropriate and/or advanced placement in a language program, and help earn scholarships and job opportunities. The Global Seal of Biliteracy also allows employers to easily verify students’ language skills and be confident that they possess valuable soft skills linked to language learners.
This is the first year that Watertown High School has participated in the Global Seal of Biliteracy Program, founded by Avant Assessment.
Superintendent Cassandra Schug said, “The WUSD is proud to be able to offer this recognition to our students, and we are incredibly proud of our four recipients. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is not only a mark of skill and accomplishment, it represents opportunity for our students in the post-secondary world and in the work force.”
The four recipients will be recognized in the Watertown High School graduation program and with a Seal of Biliteracy medal as part of their graduation attire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.