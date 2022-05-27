Watertown High School students earn Global Seal of Bilteracy

Watertown High School students, from left, Yocelin Olguin-Dominguez, Ciel Melendez-Martinez, Haidy Cruz and Yuselmy Bravo-Borunda earned the Seal of Biliteracy medal.

 Contributed

Yocelin Olguin-Dominguez, Ciel Melendez-Martinez, Haidy Cruz and Yuselmy Bravo-Borunda, seniors at Watertown High School, have earned the Global Seal of Biliteracy.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy is an international credential that conveys proficiency with language skills in two or more languages for qualifying candidates.

The four qualifying Watertown students displayed their proficiency in both English and Spanish to earn the Functional Fluency Award.

The Global Seal of Biliteracy enables programs across the world to quickly validate a student’s language skills to provide recognition, appropriate and/or advanced placement in a language program, and help earn scholarships and job opportunities. The Global Seal of Biliteracy also allows employers to easily verify students’ language skills and be confident that they possess valuable soft skills linked to language learners.

This is the first year that Watertown High School has participated in the Global Seal of Biliteracy Program, founded by Avant Assessment.

Superintendent Cassandra Schug said, “The WUSD is proud to be able to offer this recognition to our students, and we are incredibly proud of our four recipients. The Global Seal of Biliteracy is not only a mark of skill and accomplishment, it represents opportunity for our students in the post-secondary world and in the work force.”

The four recipients will be recognized in the Watertown High School graduation program and with a Seal of Biliteracy medal as part of their graduation attire.

