Randolph scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and held on for a 3-2 win over Watertown’s baseball team in an exhibition game on Tuesday at Washington Park.
Watertown (1-9) erased a 1-0 deficit in the second inning when Ralph Haumschild hit a leadoff single to right and scored on Caleb Hinkes hit an RBI single to left.
Randolph regained the lead on a sacrifice fly in the fourth, but Watertown tied it again in the fifth. Hinkes reached on an error, advanced to second on a groundout and scored on Nathan Walters’ line drive single to center.
Steven Gates started for Watertown and allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks over four innings.
Matthew Bushkie pitched the final three innings, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Watertown travels to face Beaver Dam on Thursday at 6 p.m.
RANDOLPH 3,
WATERTOWN 2
Randolph 010 101 0 — 3 7 2
Watertown 010 010 0 — 2 5 2
WP: Kooker
LP: Gates
Randolph (ab-r-h-rbi) — Westra 3-0-1-0, Prieve 3-0-0-0, Kooker 3-2-1-0, McNicol 3-0-3-2, Spott 2-0-1-1, Shensma 3-0-0-0, Hoksterger 1-0-0-0, Homan 1-0-0-0, Drews 1-0-0-0 Totals
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hinkes 3-1-1-1, T. Walter 4-0-1-0, Schauer 2-0-0-0, N. Walter 4-0-1-1, Haumschild 2-1-1-0, Gates 3-0-0-0, Bergdorf 0-0-0-0, Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Winkelmann 2-0-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0-0 Totals 23-2-5-2
2B — R (Kooker, Regnerus, McNicol)
Pitching — HO: Kooker (R) 4 in 4.1, Shensma (R) 1 in 1.2, Regnerus (R) 0 in 1, Gates (W) 4 in 4, Bushkie (W) 3 in 3. R: Kooker (R) 2, Shensma (R) 0, Regnerus (R) 0, Gates (W) 2, Bushkie (W) 1. SO: Kooker (R) 5, Shensma (R) 0, Regnerus (R) 3, Gates (W) 5, Bushkie (W) 3. BB: Kooker (R) 3, Shensma (R) 4, Regnerus (R) 0, Gates (W), Bushkie (W) 1
Monday’s result
WATERTOWN 6,
LACONIA 5
Taylor Walter’s walk-off single drove in Evan Sellnow with the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning as Watertown’s baseball team won its first game of the exhibition season 6-5 over Laconia on Monday at Washington Park.
Sellnow led off the winning rally with a fly ball single to center and advanced to third on a line drive single to center by pitcher Caleb Hinkes. That brought up Walter, who hit a ground ball through the left side to drive in Sellnow.
Hinkes earned the complete game decision, allowing five runs (one earned) on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.
Watertown took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. Taylor Walter led off with a line drive single. Ayden Schauer hit a ground ball single past the shortstop and Walter advanced to third on an error. Hinkes drove in courtesy runner Joseph Jurgella with a ground ball single past the third baseman.
Laconia erupted for five runs in the top of the fourth on four hits and two errors, but Watertown responded with four runs in the home half of the frame to tie the game at 5-5.
Ethan Johnson reached on an error to lead off and Caleb Winkelman hit a fly ball single to left. Taylor Walter drove them both in with a two-run triple to center.
Schauer scored Walter with an RBI double to center. Sellnow drew a walk, stole second and scored on an RBI double to right by Nathan Walter to tie the game.
WATERTOWN 6, LACONIA 5
Laconia 000 500 0 — 5 8 2
Watertown 100 400 1 — 6 11 4
WP: Hinkes
LP: Hunter
Laconia (ab-r-h-rbi) — Conner 4-0-3-1, Gerritt 4-0-1-0, Nathan 0-1-0-0, Will 4-1-1-0, Mason 3-1-0-0, Cade 2-1-0-0, Jayden 3-0-1-0, Sawyer 3-0-1-2, Carter 2-0-0-1, Hunter 1-0-0-0, Dakota 2-1-1-1, Wyatt 1-0-0-0 Totals 29-5-8-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — T. Walter 4-1-2-2, Schauer 4-0-2-1, Sellnow 3-2-2-0, Hinkes 4-0-2-1, N. Walter 4-0-2-2, Gates 2-0-0-0, N. Dominguez 2-0-0-0, Adrian 1-0-0-0, Johnson 3-1-0-0, Winkelman 2-1-1-0, Preinfalk 0-0-0-0, Jurgella 0-1-0-0 Totals 29-6-11-6
2B — L (Conner, Sawyer), W (Schauer, N. Walter)
3B — W (T. Walter)
Pitching — HO: Carter (L) 8 in 4.2, Hunter (L) 3 in 1.1, Hinkes (W) 8 in 7. R: Carter (L) 5, Hunter (L) 1, Hinkes (W) 5. SO: Carter (L) 4, Hunter (L) 2, Hinkes (W) 7. BB: Carter (L) 1, Hunter (L) 2, Hinkes (W) 1
