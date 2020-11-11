The following house assignments are for the upcoming position round in the Traveling Classic Bowling League.
These team are scheduled to bowl at Watertown Bowl North: Bigg’s Bar & Grill, Runn Inn Erin’s 2, GW Electric, Kathy’s Buffalo Bar, Runn Inn Erin’s, Concord Inn, G & B Construction, Keck Furniture.
These teams are scheduled to bowl at Watertown Bowl 18: Martin Management, Gasthaus, Rednex Pro Shop, Edward Jones, Stacey’s Bar, Watertown Bowl.
