THURSDAY’S EVENTS

Boys swimming

Fort Atkinson at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School

Wrestling

Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills triangular, 6 p.m.

Jefferson at East Troy, 7 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Waterloo, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Lakeside Lutheran at South Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.

Marshall at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Whitewater at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Evansville at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

Belleville at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.

Central Wisconsin Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.

Dodgeland at Horicon, 7:15 p.m.

Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.

Waterloo at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY’S EVENTS

Boys basketball

Jefferson at Burlington, 12 p.m.

Edgewood at Lake Mills, 1:30 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Luther Prep, 2:30 p.m.

Monroe at Watertown, 2:30 p.m.

Fall River at Waterloo, 2:30 p.m.

Dodgeland at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 3 p.m.

Girls basketball

Burlington at Jefferson, 12 p.m.

Johnson Creek at Belmont, 3 p.m.

Lakeside Lutheran at Edgerton, 7:15 p.m.

Waterloo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.

DeForest at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.

Load comments