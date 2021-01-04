THURSDAY’S EVENTS
Boys swimming
Fort Atkinson at Jefferson/Cambridge, 5:30 p.m., Jefferson High School
Wrestling
Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran at Lake Mills triangular, 6 p.m.
Jefferson at East Troy, 7 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Waterloo, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Lakeside Lutheran at South Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Whitewater at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Lodi at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Evansville at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Belleville at Luther Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Deerfield at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Central Wisconsin Christian at Hustisford, 7:15 p.m.
Dodgeland at Horicon, 7:15 p.m.
Lake Mills at Poynette, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at New Glarus, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY’S EVENTS
Boys basketball
Jefferson at Burlington, 12 p.m.
Edgewood at Lake Mills, 1:30 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Luther Prep, 2:30 p.m.
Monroe at Watertown, 2:30 p.m.
Fall River at Waterloo, 2:30 p.m.
Dodgeland at Williams Bay, 2:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Winnebago Lutheran Academy, 3 p.m.
Girls basketball
Burlington at Jefferson, 12 p.m.
Johnson Creek at Belmont, 3 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Edgerton, 7:15 p.m.
Waterloo at Randolph, 7:15 p.m.
DeForest at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.