JEFFERSON — Preparing for disasters protects everyone, and ReadyWisconsin encourages people to take time during September to ensure they have the tools needed to respond to potential disasters and emergencies in their community, according to Donna Haugom, director of the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management.
Gov. Tony Evers has declared September Preparedness Month in the state of Wisconsin.
As part of Preparedness Month, individuals and families should take the following actions:
• Make a plan. Develop a plan for how to reach safety during any emergency. Know where your shelters at home, work and school are located or how one will safely leave the building. Practice going to those safe places. Also, make sure everyone knows how to contact each other if a disaster were to occur while you are separated.
• Build a kit. Kits should include enough non-perishable food, water, and medications to keep you safe for up to 72-hours. First aid supplies, a flashlight, and a NOAA Weather Radio, along with copies of insurance policies, prescriptions, and a list of important contact numbers, are also great inclusions. Store the kit in a location where it is quickly accessible during an emergency.
• Know the risk. Being prepared for disasters includes identifying the risks that exist in the community. This includes understanding the natural threats, such as tornadoes and local flood hazards, and man-made risks that may be nearby, such as industrial sites. Use that information to develop emergency plans, the review and practice them with everyone in a home.
• Teach youth preparedness. Disasters can be scary for kids. Help them feel more in control by talking about what they should do in an emergency. If there is a student in fourth or fifth grade, ask their teacher about participating in the Student Tools for Emergency Planning program in their classroom during the school year. Information on this free program is available athttps://readywisconsin.wi.gov/step/.
