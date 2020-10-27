The following have made application for marriage licenses with Dodge County Clerk Karen J. Gibson:
Gerald Ralph Auby to Tracy Diane Larson, both of Portland.
Derek Alan Boivin to Abby Marie Brueggen, both of Lomira.
Forrest Walter Brock of Columbus to Katelin Grace Beyer of Watertown.
Austin James Cordell to Ashley Marie Huegli, both of Ashippun.
Cody Allen Eiler of Green Lake, to Vanessa Nicole Miller, of Westford.
Jared Kent Erdman of Ashippun with Madelyn Emily Ryan of Marinette.
Tyler Jerome Reucht to Lindsay Erin Weber, both of Waupun.
Andrew Ronald Gassner to Sabrina Caprie Wolfgang, both of Burnett.
Mario Juan Gonzalez to Lana Lee Kutschenreuter, both of Beaver Dam.
Jeffery Allen Hafenstein Jr. to Canielle Marie Berry, both of Horicon.
Tommy Lee Hintz to Kayla Evelyn Hansen, both of Beaver Dam.
Jason Scott Brunold Keller to Kelly Ann Wondra, both of Iron Ridge.
Kyle Matthew Kollath to Alexis Marie Berry, both of Horicon.
Ricky Lee Landa to Sarah Marie Devey, both of Beaver Dam.
Paul Fredrick Linke to Emily Louise Zahn, both of Horicon.
Ronald Lee Lueck to Amber Lynn Spittel, both of Horicon.
Nicholas Robert Neitzel to Ashley Marie Feist, both of Lowell.
Dennis Matthew Porten to Tina Marie Frank, both of Burnett.
Jacob Ernest Raatz to Ashley Jane Hug, both of Beaver Dam.
Querubin A. Ramirez to Kayla Joy Baldwin, both of Beaver Dam.
Brian Lee Reklau to Angela Jean Litterick, both of Theresa.
Matthew James Schaefer, to Stefanie Lynn Spinn, both of Horicon.
Abraham Robert Schlueter to Miranda Ray Minnameier, both of Watertown.
Joshua Merlin Schuett to Alyssa Kristine Schroeder, both of Theresa.
Joel Reagan Sherman to Adrianna Lynn Jaworsky Forte, both of Beaver Dam.
Jake Thomas Spurgin to Rachael Kay Erdman, both of Lomira.
Adam Mark St. George to Melissa Renee Grothenhuis, both of Hustisford.
Joel Steven Stancer to Sheryl Ann Walker, both of Beaver Dam.
George Henry Stegner to Stacy Kay Christensen, both of Beaver Dam.
Andrew Douglas Tesch to Jennifer Anne Tyjeski, both of Beaver Dam.
Darren Robert Wiese to Gabrielle Faye Steiner, both of Kekoskee.
