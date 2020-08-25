Goslings to play six football games in 2020

Watertown’s varsity football team will play a six-game schedule with four home games and two road games. All games start at 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 Edgewood

Oct. 2 Portage

Oct. 9 Sauk Prairie

Oct. 16 at Lake Mills

Oct. 23 at Reedsburg

Oct. 30 Baraboo

