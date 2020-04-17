LAKE MILLS — Two students from Lakeside Lutheran High School have been named Lake Mills Junior Rotarians for the month.
The students include Katelyn McGurk and Katie Stuebs.
McGurk resides with her mother and stepfather, Laura and Damion Dehnert, in Lake Mills. Her father and stepmother, Chris and Rena McGurk, live in Fargo, N.D.
At Lakeside, she has been involved in many activities. She is a horn player, and is one of many leaders in the band program during both concert and marching seasons.
She is an editor of the school newspaper and also leads the editorial staff.
McGurk is one of Lakeside’s charter STEM Club members, and is also one of the founding members of the robotics team. She served as STEM Club secretary and participated in the Wisconsin state robotics tournament this year. For three years, she was a manager of the boys soccer team. She is a member of National Honor Society, yearbook staff, math team, and academic bowl team.
Currently, she spend the bulk of her time working at Timber Creek Pizza in Lake Mills, and previously worked at Blue Moon, also in Lake Mills. She also helps take care of her family, as her mother is disabled. She has two brothers with special needs and a four-year-old sister.
After high school, McGurk plans to attend Martin Luther College in New Ulm, Minn., to study elementary education and special education, with a potential minor in technology.
Stuebs, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran, lives in Lake Mills with her mother, Adriane and my dad, Christian, and four younger siblings. Her grandparents also live with the family. She works as an assistant alongside my mother at RE/MAX Shine.
At Lakeside, she has been involved in National Honor Society and Operation GO, a mission trip program that allows teens to travel to distant churches and help them with different projects that help connect church to community in order to share the message of Jesus’ love.
Last year she canvassed in Arizona, and this year plans to help lead a fitness camp in California. She and friends helped organize a used prom dress sale to help raise funds for the mission trips.
She is a co-president of Teens for Christ, a school group that focuses on serving the Savior by serving others. There are over 200 members involved in the club, and they do many events and activities that help out people all over.
She has been involved in the Lake Mills community. She worked at Timber Creek for two years, and walked in the Town and Country Days parade with St. Paul Lutheran Church and RE/MAX. At St. Paul, she has helped with Vacation Bible School, taught Sunday School, and I has been an active member in the youth group. She also likes to volunteer at Twice as Nice Resale in Jefferson.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to pursue a degree in marketing. Marketing intrigues her because she likes to be creative, and there are many different paths to pursue with this major.
