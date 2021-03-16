“My heart is steadfast, O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise. For your mercy reaches unto the heavens, and your truth unto the clouds.” (Psalm 57:7,10)
Thank you Lord, for your abundant mercy that is unfathomable. You are our assurance when we place our faith in you. Amen
For more devotions go to: https://abbeyjahath.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.