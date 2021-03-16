“My heart is steadfast, O God, my heart is steadfast; I will sing and give praise. For your mercy reaches unto the heavens, and your truth unto the clouds.” (Psalm 57:7,10)

Thank you Lord, for your abundant mercy that is unfathomable. You are our assurance when we place our faith in you. Amen

