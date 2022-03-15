High scores — Men: Ron Benninger 624 (236, 211), Roy Zimmerman 614 (208, 204, 202), Carl Schultz 594 (241), Mike Zwieg 594 (210, 210), Ray Gresbach 587 (203), Bruce Kemmerling 581 (209), Jerry Haut 574 (202, 215), Pete Boer 544, Gary Bowling 538, Mike Grossman 532, Chuck Saeger 527 (201), Erv Bankert 525, Mike Oheim 520, Wayne Kürschner 511, Jim Hrobsky 500. Women: Sandy Saeger 515, Inez Schmidt 499, Linda Gresbach 496, Ruth Zwieg 480, Josie Kubly 472, Dawn Smith 454, Christine Peter 451, Annette Benninger 441
Standings
;Pts.
Survivors;64
Has Beens;58
Krueger Builders;56
Bowling Stones;55
Wannabees;52
Final Four;50
4-Chicks;48
4-Pak;48
Gutter Dusters;40
The Orifices;40
Misfits;35
Different Strokes;30
MOONLITERS
High scores: Tiana Bostwick 543 (210, 205), Clair Borck 532, Lynn Nichter (score not provided), RoxAnne With 500 (235), Amanda Kelly 492
Standings
;Pts.
Watertown Bowl;48
Sommers;39
Fathead’s Country Campers;38
DAM Doctors;35
Kube Custom Carpentry;34
Berres Brothers;30
Nielsen Amusements;28
TRAVELING LEAGUE
High scores — Men: Lukas Saeger 724 (248, 277), Tom Christian 710 (298, 235), John Ganster 701 (236, 224, 241), Todd Saeger 684 (245, 224), Ed Reszynski 680 (223, 245), Scott Strege 673 (247, 235), Matt Morris 650 (278), Jeff Weihert 624, Kris Morris 623 (226), Mike Peters 622 (232, 234), Jay Thrane 601 (235)
Women: Jean Werner 604 (257)), Amanda Blanke 600 (234), Connie Hookstead 579 (205), Amanda Hookstead 578 (201, 222), Val Uttech 577 (203), Karin Reszynski 564 (208, 218), Tina Thrane 536, Jen Bowlin 523, Sue Gillingham 505
Standings
;Pts.
JLSD;36
Martin Management;34
G&B Construction;34
Watertown Bowl;32
JAK’S;32
Edward Jones;31
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;29
Rednex Pro Shop;29
Gasthaus;28
KRMK;26
GW Electric;25
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;25
Concord Inn;22
766
High scores: Mark Herold 727, Amanda Blanke 701, Jake Sell 686, Brad Blanke 685, Kadan Jablonski 682, Brian Loppnow 667, Jason Peirick 666, Craig Frank 665, Roy Peirick 664, Larry Romprey 659, Dave Steele 652, Jamie McGowan 651, Josh Wagner 638, Roger Pieirick 637, Josh Smulders 628, Joe Lewis 616, Jeff Sueflohn 616, Denny Loppnow 612, Justin Trexler 611, Ralph Peirick 608, Jay Schwartz 608, Jerry Haut 604
