Jefferson drew the No. 6 seed in its WIAA Division 3 bracket and will play at No. 3 seeded Greendale Martin Luther this week.
We had a bit of slow start. Field was sloppy, bobbled ball a little bit. Had to make some plays early. We punt to them and payton phillips does a great job knocking it out on tackle, owen cass recovered and we scored. big momentum shift. they got the ball first, we stopped them. we punted. to get ball back and punch it it. you could feel it, gusy were excited. the two explisive plays to have owen bust it out on the second play of the drive. he works so hard in practice and has done a lot of show coaches he deserved a chance. he made a good case for himself. 3 defenders 3 pullers. everyone got to their guy and owen busted through. the second long one, after we have success running it. play action pass martin is all by himself. thats deflating for us. those two 80-plus yard plays gave us control. nice to go into halftime and talk about who is going to be playing offense and defense and get everyone on the field for that last home game.
We did a nice job securing tasckles right away. early in the edgerton game guys were too high and not finishing tackles. pass rush was in his face righrt away. foreced some passes he wantred to get rid of before he wanted to. aiden behm got an int. guys have a good handle on the sceheme and have a feel for where others are going to be. blitz packages and stunts, we have lots of things in right now. nice for aaron to be able to dial those things up and give opoositng teams different looks.
excited for those gutys. we were able to get a lot of differe nt guys into the end zone. jon lenz doesnt get a ton of carries, he scored. for owen, joel to connect on those plays. fr the rest of their lives they will have those memories and be able to tell stories about their last home game and good memories of playing football at jhs.
Jaden Gallenberg in the second half recovered a fumble. Cass fumble recovery. Behm int.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.