The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce and the Watertown Main Street Program will present the Downtown Watertown Whiskey & Wine Walk set for Saturday, May 7.
This special event, in its second year, will run from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and feature quality wine and whiskey samples at 15 unique locations. Attendees will receive one 1 ounce sample of fine wine at eight retail locations and one ½ ounce sample of whiskey at seven downtown bars and pubs.
Tickets for the event are $30 and can be purchased online at watertownchamber.com. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to eat lunch downtown or to stay after the event for dinner at a variety of unique local restaurants. Food will also be for sale at select bars during the event.
Wristband pick-up will take place at the Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce, 519 E. Main St., from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on event day, May 7. Attendees must appear in person to receive their wristbands.
Event tasting locations serving whiskey and their drink sample include: Amado Jr’s, New Holland Baked Apple Pie Bourbon; Bismarck’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Ole Smokey – Salted Caramel; D&J Sports Bar, Dubliner Irish Whiskey – Liqueur with caramel; Firecracker Pub, Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey; Local Waters, Ole Smokey – Smoky Peach Tea Whiskey; The Drafty Cellar, Shanky’s Whip Irish Whiskey; and Uptown Bar, Bulleit – Old Fashioned Cocktail Bourbon.
Event tasting locations serving wine and their drink sample include: Ava’s A Posh Boutique, Lemonade Moscato; Bradow Jewelers, Simon Creek Vineyards “Untouchable Red” Ruby Cabernet; Canna Bloom Farmacy, Lautenbach’s Orchard Country Sweet Blueberry Wine; Central Block Kitchen and Designs, Sassy Sangria; Draeger’s Floral, Lolea Rose’; Literatus & Co., Palisades Red Blend; Studio Nine Salon, Mallee Estate Moscato; and The Chic Boutique, Beau Joubert “Cape Vintage” Dessert Wine.
For more information regarding the event, call the chamber at 920-261-6320 or the Main Street Program at 920-342-3623.
