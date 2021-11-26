agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Nov 26, 2021 Nov 26, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY SENIORSHigh scores — Men: Ron Benninger 666 (234, 235), Bruce Kemmerling 627 (216, 234), Ronnie Bartels 611 (200, 221), Carl Schultz 577 (203), Mike Grossman 562, Ray Gresbach 560, Chuck Saeger 545, Bron Braden 540, Pete Boer 529, Roy Zimerman 528 (206), Erv Bankert 53 (211), Jim Hrobsky 500. Women: Deb Archambeau 532, Linda Gresbach 495, Lucy Saeger 478, Denis Grossman 469, Sandy Saeger 458, Josie Kubly 441Standings;Pts.4-Pak;62Wannabees;60Has Beens;574-Chicks;57Final Four;56Misfits;55Bowling Stones;52Different Strokes;40Krueger Builders;40Gutter Dusters;39The Orifices;36Survivors;22COMMUNITYHigh scores: Brad Ziemer 712 (269), Robb Borchardt 662 (247), Tom Fairall 636 (226), Dan Bohn 632 (242), Louis Strupp 630 (215), Brad Brusveen 621 (221), Dean Sellnow 616 (224)Standings;Pts.Ann’s Farmington;26Silver Eagle;26Stull Agronomy ;26KG Builders;25Watertown Bowl;22Schaefer’s Soft Water;19SLEEPERHigh scores: Josh Bartz 691 (246), Amanda Blanke 679 (267), Pete Richter 671 (290), Pete Boer 638 (225), Diane Mallow 623 (234)Standings;Pts.Rusty Nail;17G&W Electric;17Pine Cone;16Kathy’s Buffalo;15Miller 64;11Hersh’s Gang;9Watertown Bowl;7JLS;6Jak’s;2KEGLER KINGSHigh scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 766 (235, 300, 231), Andrew Jonas 719 (300, 201, 218), Will Reed 680 (235, 269), Damien Lopez 658 (20, 212, 246), Larry Caya 637 (231, 223), Rick Kleinschmidt 637 (252), Brad Ebert 619 (243), Doug Ketelhohn 605 (207, 212). Women: Kari Kaufmann 611 (203, 212), Ashley Kaufmann 593 (213), Wendy Kaufmann 567 (205), Jodi Bircher 547, Brett Lopez 534Standings;Pts.Bob’s Bunch;58Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;50American Family Insurance;46Fun Farm N’ Toys;46Revolution Pro Shop;39G Brock Auto;36Kube Custom Carpentry;36Local Waters;33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now I left Fox News after 12 years. Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’ was the final straw Sheriff investigating Creek incident Dodge County sees serious crash Friday Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies Watertown teen missing for nearly two weeks Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
