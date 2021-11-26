TUESDAY SENIORS

High scores — Men: Ron Benninger 666 (234, 235), Bruce Kemmerling 627 (216, 234), Ronnie Bartels 611 (200, 221), Carl Schultz 577 (203), Mike Grossman 562, Ray Gresbach 560, Chuck Saeger 545, Bron Braden 540, Pete Boer 529, Roy Zimerman 528 (206), Erv Bankert 53 (211), Jim Hrobsky 500. Women: Deb Archambeau 532, Linda Gresbach 495, Lucy Saeger 478, Denis Grossman 469, Sandy Saeger 458, Josie Kubly 441

Standings

;Pts.

4-Pak;62

Wannabees;60

Has Beens;57

4-Chicks;57

Final Four;56

Misfits;55

Bowling Stones;52

Different Strokes;40

Krueger Builders;40

Gutter Dusters;39

The Orifices;36

Survivors;22

COMMUNITY

High scores: Brad Ziemer 712 (269), Robb Borchardt 662 (247), Tom Fairall 636 (226), Dan Bohn 632 (242), Louis Strupp 630 (215), Brad Brusveen 621 (221), Dean Sellnow 616 (224)

Standings

;Pts.

Ann’s Farmington;26

Silver Eagle;26

Stull Agronomy ;26

KG Builders;25

Watertown Bowl;22

Schaefer’s Soft Water;19

SLEEPER

High scores: Josh Bartz 691 (246), Amanda Blanke 679 (267), Pete Richter 671 (290), Pete Boer 638 (225), Diane Mallow 623 (234)

Standings

;Pts.

Rusty Nail;17

G&W Electric;17

Pine Cone;16

Kathy’s Buffalo;15

Miller 64;11

Hersh’s Gang;9

Watertown Bowl;7

JLS;6

Jak’s;2

KEGLER KINGS

High scores — Men: Jonathan Kaufmann 766 (235, 300, 231), Andrew Jonas 719 (300, 201, 218), Will Reed 680 (235, 269), Damien Lopez 658 (20, 212, 246), Larry Caya 637 (231, 223), Rick Kleinschmidt 637 (252), Brad Ebert 619 (243), Doug Ketelhohn 605 (207, 212). Women: Kari Kaufmann 611 (203, 212), Ashley Kaufmann 593 (213), Wendy Kaufmann 567 (205), Jodi Bircher 547, Brett Lopez 534

Standings

;Pts.

Bob’s Bunch;58

Ma Paws Me Pet Rescue;50

American Family Insurance;46

Fun Farm N’ Toys;46

Revolution Pro Shop;39

G Brock Auto;36

Kube Custom Carpentry;36

Local Waters;33

