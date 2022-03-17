The healthcare team at Pine Hill Farms will be at the Watertown Senior and Community Center at 10 a.m. Monday to help people learn more about their immune system. They will discuss how to boost it naturally, nutritionalyly and the supplement options available for enhancing health.
Walk Watertown map available
The walking map which starts at Wellness Chiropractic will be posted on the Facebook page for Get Healthy Watertown on Sunday. People can use the map at their convenience. The map will also be emailed to those people who are part of the email group.
Those interested in receiving the information in that format can contact the group via walkwatertown@gmail.com. The idea is for people to walk at their convenience during the week instead of a group on Saturday. Walk Watertown is a noncompetitive, recreational walking program open to people of all ages at no charge.
Waterloo
walking available
The Waterloo School District offers indoor walking of the high school track or halls for the winter. The program is Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 to 7:30 a.m. around the track or Mondays through Fridays 4 to 7 p.m. in the halls. The program runs through May 6.
The cost is $5 for Waterloo School District residents and $10 for non-residents. For more information, contact poolfitness@waterloo.k12.wi.us or call 920-478-3511.
