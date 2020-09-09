Marine Corps League Bartelme-Schwefel Detachment 349 will host a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11 at Aero Park in Watertown.

The ceremony will remember those lost and the sacrifices made by police, firefighters, first responders and military following the terrorist attack on 9/11.

Community veterans organizations, local police, firefighters, EMTs, city leaders and local politicians will be represented. This is an outdoor ceremony near the Aero Park 9/11 memorial that includes two pieces of the twin towers that were destroyed by terrorists on 9/11.

The ceremony is open to the public.

Social distancing and masks are encouraged.

