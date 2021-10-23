The Blackhawks made quick work of things from the get-go, resulting in a short night at the office.
The second-seeded Fort Atkinson girls volleyball team swept seventh-seeded Janesville Parker 25-11, 25-11, 25-15 in a WIAA Division 1 regional final at PremierBank Gymnasium on Saturday night.
"It's one step closer to our ultimate goal of getting as far as we can in sectionals, competing the best we can in a state run," Fort Atkinson girls volleyball coach Liz Colver said of what the regional title means to the team. "We've had a season that's been pretty solid, but we have played a lot of teams in extra sets.
"One of the goals going into tonight was to control the tempo of the game, play our game and be disciplined in all aspects of the game. That was one of the things I thought we did phenomenal at tonight."
The Blackhawks won regionals the last time they competed in a fall season (2019) and fell short in this past spring's alternate fall regional final against Whitewater.
There was no stopping Fort this time around. The team had played just once (Oct. 14 against Sauk Prairie) since the Badger-East Conference tournament on Oct. 9. Colver admitted the long layoff led to some nervousness about how the team would come out of the gates, adding the break was the team's first since before Labor Day and the time off was instrumental in getting players refreshed and healthy for a postseason run.
As has been the case throughout the season, opposing teams have had difficulty defending sophomore outside hitter Andi Spies, who led Fort with 24 kills while adding three blocks.
"Our swings at the net were effective," Colver said. "Andi Spies had a phenomenal night. She is just rock solid from anywhere you set her on the net. She's ready for the challenge of whoever is blocking her. She is a smart player and knows where to put the ball. She knows how to create points for her team. It was pretty cool to watch."
Senior setter Callie Krause contributed 17 assists, also serving five aces. Junior libero Kendall Garant notched 17 digs and Colver complemented her ability to move around the court.
"Defensively I thought we did a great job," Colver said. "We were able to adjust to the tempo of play of our opponent.
"We were very aggressive serving, which is something we have been working a lot on. We were able to put up quite a few aces which helped set us aside from our opponent."
The Blackhawks, who finished second in the Badger-East tournament and regular-season standings, will enjoy winning this regional plaque but still have unfinished business in the sectional round.
"The biggest thing for us is we try to focus on servicing passing, getting the ball up to our setter," Colver said of keys moving forward. "We want to continue with our aggressive serving, trying to take teams out of system as much as we can. That's where we're at. Defense is a main focus of our practices."
Fort plays third-seeded Waterford, which beat sixth-seeded Milton in four sets on Saturday, in Thursday's sectional semifinal at Beloit Memorial High School. The game is slated for 7 p.m. and will begin shortly after the bracket's other sectional game, where top-seeded Burlington will take on fifth-seeded Westosha Central at 5 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.