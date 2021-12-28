766
High scores — Jeremy Wolfe 758, Roger Peirick 723, Andy Fenske 710, Craig Frank 708, Josh Wagner 695, Jim Bird 671, Nathaniel Dorn 668, Bill Adamson 663, Dean Grassman 650, Joe Lewis 649, Larry Romprey 646, Denny Loppnow 641, Kadan Jablonski 638, Jason Peirick 626, Jay Schwartz 613, Scott Peirick 609
Standings
;Pts.
Division 1
ZBM;40.5
Froemming Realty;39
Mel’s Garage;31.5
United Cntry. Realty;30
Kathy’s Buffalo;26
Division 2
Watertown Bowl North;34.5
Komo Pattern;33
Erin’s Bar;23
Driftwood Taxidermy;12.5
Kathy’s Buffalo;26
TRAVELING CLASSIC
High scores — Men: Todd Saeger 727 (276, 238), Justin Helser 727 (223, 249, 255), Bruce Martin 718 (268, 246), John Ganster 715 (266, 247), Scott Strege 663 (252, 239), Tom Christian 659 (247), Ron Bartels 618 (245), Jim Conant 617 (238), Matt Morris 615 (223), Mike Peters 611 (245), Geoff Anderson 602 (223). Women: Tina Thrane 693 (266, 229), Amanda Blanke 658 (221, 245), Jem Bowlin 568 (236), Connie Hookstead 551 (213), Sue Gillingham 484
Standings
;Pts.
KRMK;37
Bigg’s Bar & Grill;33
GW Electric;32
G&B Construction;27
Concord Inn;25
Kathy’s Buffalo Bar;25
Martin Management;23
JLSD;23
Watertown Bowl;23
Gasthaus;22
JAK’S;21
Rednex Pro Shop;13
MOONLITERS
High scores — Candice Wagner 596 (203, 200), Tiana Bostwick 555 (200, 200), Brenda Scherret 477, RoxAnne Witte 470, Julie Meyers 468, Vicky Butcher 468
Standings
;Pts.
Fathead’s Country Campers;7
Watertown Bowl;5
Nielsen Amusements;4
Kube Custom Carpentry;3
Sommers;2
DAM Doctors;0
Berres Brothers;0
CITY
High scores — Marshall Mosher 792 (267), Mark Oiler 775 (262), Tom Christian 747 (269), Jonathan Kaufmann 741 (289), Chris Hartig 730 (289), D.J. Kruesel 724 (258), Wes Umland 719 (277), Nate Saeger 710 (269), Jon Uttech 702 (247), Todd Saeger 693 (257), Andrew Jonas 690 (258), Jason Heinecke 684 (300), Josh Kaufmann 672 (247), Kevin Guetzlaff 673 (248), Chris Kaufmann 672 (248), Andy Conant 670 (244), Scott Roth 662 (235), Shawn Bresnehan 645 (223), Troy Oestreicher 645 (233), Stu Haenel 644 (235), Patrick Garland 641 (236), Cody Kruesel 632 (221), Todd Sellnow 631, Matt English 629 (245), Randy Kroll 627 (223), Adam Zastrow 619 (235), Aaron Stai 618 (245), Shane Ptenberg 613, Dave Affeld 609, Doug Mallow 607, Marc Oldenhoff 605, Kevin Hesse 600
Standings
;Pts.
A Division
United Electric;111
Watertown Siding;103
Watertown Bowl North;87
Gasthaus;79
Fireball;69
Nielsen Amusement;68
B Division
Bud;106
Wolf Paving;80
Watertown Bowl 18;74
3 Fingers Deep;72
Buffalo;63
TBE Equipment;57
