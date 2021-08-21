LAKE GENEVA — Jefferson’s girls tennis team went 2-3 at this weekend’s Lake Geneva Badger Invitational.

The Eagles topped Milton 7-0 and Fort Atkinson/Cambridge, which also lost 7-0 to Monona Grove, 6-1. Jefferson lost 5-2 to Sun Prairie, 6-1 to Kenosha Indian Trail and 6-1 to Lake Geneva Badger.

Eagles No. 1 singles player Gracie Niebler, a junior, went 3-2 while senior Meghan Magner went 4-1 at the No. 2 flight.

Against the Blackhawks, Jefferson swept singles play led by Niebler’s 6-0, 6-0 decision against Sierra Jelinek. Magner knocked off Sarah Holzli 7-6 (4), 6-1 at the No. 2 spot while Lilly Duddeck (No. 3 flight) beat Lillian Granec 6-2, 6-2 and Alexa Medina topped Maya Nysted 3-2, 2-0 (retired).

Fort/Cambridge’s point came at No. 1 doubles, where Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer beat Kieran O’Reilly and Julie Arellano 3-6, 6-1, 10-7.

MONONA GROVE 7, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 0

Singles: Martin def. Jelinek 6-1, 6-1; Clark def. Holzli 6-0, 6-1; Hanson def. Granec 6-1, 6-1; Perkins def. Nysted 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Light/Clevidence def. Adelmeyer/Rue 6-0, 6-2; Plourd/Nuon def. Kincaid/Schwefel 6-2, 6-0; Sperle/Bussan def. Begovatz/Winkelman 6-2, 6-1.

JEFFERSON 6, FORT ATKINSON/CAMBRIDGE 1

Singles: Niebler, J, def. Jelinek 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Holzli 7-6 (4), 6-1; Duddeck, J, def. Granec 6-2, 6-2; Medina, J, def. Nysted 3-2, 2-0 (ret.).

Doubles: Rue/Adelmeyer, FA/C, def. O’Reilly/Arellano 3-6, 6-1, 10-7; Bartosch/Rutkowski, J, def. Schwefel/Reed 6-4, 6-0; Kamenick/Dempsey, J, def. Begovatz/Gruennert 6-2, 6-1.

JEFFERSON 7, MILTON 0

Singles: Niebler def. Niemeyer 6-4, 3-0 (ret.), Magner def. Kueng 6-3, 6-3; Duddeck def. Khuory 6-3, 6-4; Messmann won via forfeit.

Doubles: O’Reilly/Arellano def. Grossman/Cudzinovic 6-1, 6-2; Medina/Rutkowski def. Buklin/Zhong 6-0, 6-3; Kamenick/Dempsey def. Kass/Watsen 6-1, 6-0.

LAKE GENEVA BADGER 6, JEFFERSON 1

Singles: Iderzel, LGB, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-0; Magner, J, def. Trent 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-6; Haas, LGB, def. Medina 6-3, 6-1; McEneany, LGB, def. Arellano 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Fasano/Lauer, LGB, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-0, 6-2; Hirn/Heckel, LGB, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-0, 6-1; Anderson/Baliet, LGB, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-3, 6-2.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 6, JEFFERSON 1

Singles: Ristau, K, def. Niebler 6-0, 6-0; Youngman, K, def. Magner 6-2, 6-1; Robertson, K, def. Medina 6-3, 6-1; Arellano, J, def. Johnson 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

Doubles: Rizzou/Franki, K, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Konicki/Greno, K, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-1, 6-0; Wilmot/Peterson, K, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 7-5, 6-0.

SUN PRAIRIE 5, JEFFERSON 2

Singles: Niebler, J, def. Kramschuster 6-0, 6-3; Magner, J, def. Thompson 6-3, 6-1; Schemanek, SP, def. Medina 3-6, 4-3 (ret.); Leary, SP, def. Arellano 4-6, 6-1, 10-7.

Doubles: Schwarzer/Stein, SP, def. Duddeck/O’Reilly 6-2, 7-5; Everson/Wilson, SP, def. Perez-Hernandez/Messmann 6-0, 6-3; Bryant/Schroder, SP, def. Kamenick/Dempsey 6-3, 7-5.

MUKWONAGO INVITATIONAL

MUKWONAGO — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 3-2 at this weekend’s Mukwonago Invitational, improving to 6-4 on the season.

The L-Cats knocked off Monroe 4-3 and lost to Menomonee Falls, 5-2, on Friday. The team earned a 4-3 victory over Whitnall, 4-3 win against Madison La Follette and lost to Waukesha West 7-0 on Saturday.

Junior No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis won her matches against Monroe and Menomonee Falls, as did the No. 3 doubles pair of Remy Klawitter and Erin Williams. Sydney Williams (No. 2 singles) and Katrina Breaker/Hannah Alexander (No. 1 doubles) earned points in the win versus the Cheesemakers.

Recommended for you

Load comments