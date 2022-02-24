Dodge and Jefferson County

Following is the elderly nutrition menu for both Dodge and Jefferson counties for the week of Feb. 28.

To make a reservation for meals, in Dodge County call 386-3580 or 1-800-924-6407, or in Jefferson County call 920-674-8134 one day in advance.

The menu is subject to change.

Feils’ Catering provides the elderly meals for both counties.

Monday, Feb. 28 — Baked chicken, twice baked style potatoes, copper penny salad, butterfinger torte, pineapple tidbits and sliced bread.

Tuesday, March 1 — Roast beef, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, butterscotch pudding, fruited gelatin and dinner roll.

Wednesday, March 2 — Breaded fish fillet, German potato salad, broccoli cuts, raspberry sherbet, cantaloupe slice and sliced bread.

Thursday, March 3 — Chicken teriyaki, baked potato, three bean salad, birthday cake, apple slices, and dinner roll.

Friday, March 4 — Vegetarian lasagna casserole, mixed Italian salad, sugar cookie, petite banana and French bread.

Recommended for you

Load comments