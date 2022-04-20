JEFFERSON — The trees and shrubs ordered through the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department are available for pick up.

The plants are available at the Jefferson County Fair Park, East Building, south of the Activity Center, on Wednesday, April 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For information on orders, call the Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-674-7110 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If one cannot pick up an order on these dates, call the office to make other arrangements.

Orders are bare rook stocks and trailers are not needed. Cars will form a line to approach the pickup location and orders will be brought out to the vehicle.

There are no refunds. Since the stock is perishable, if orders are not picked up, it may be donated to the Jefferson County Parks Department.

No additional trees or shrubs will be available for purchase. Tree spades will be available to rent for a refundable deposit fee of $80. Only the exact amount of cash or a check are accepted.

Distribution information will be mailed to everyone that bought trees.

