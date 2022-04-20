Jefferson County tree, shrub orders available Diane Graff Diane Graff Author email Apr 20, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — The trees and shrubs ordered through the Jefferson County Land and Water Conservation Department are available for pick up.The plants are available at the Jefferson County Fair Park, East Building, south of the Activity Center, on Wednesday, April 27 from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 28 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.For information on orders, call the Land and Water Conservation Department at 920-674-7110 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.If one cannot pick up an order on these dates, call the office to make other arrangements.Orders are bare rook stocks and trailers are not needed. Cars will form a line to approach the pickup location and orders will be brought out to the vehicle.There are no refunds. Since the stock is perishable, if orders are not picked up, it may be donated to the Jefferson County Parks Department.No additional trees or shrubs will be available for purchase. Tree spades will be available to rent for a refundable deposit fee of $80. Only the exact amount of cash or a check are accepted.Distribution information will be mailed to everyone that bought trees. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Diane Graff Author email Follow Diane Graff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown woman, connected to fire identified Social Security Administration releases Equity Action Plan Watertown man found guilty of possessing child porn Doris A. Roberts Ruth A. (Schwefel) Dobbratz Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-15
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.