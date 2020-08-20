JOHNSON CREEK — Part of Johnson Creek’s long-term plan for the last decade, Bell Park, will get new restroom facilities as of the end of the month.
Preliminary groundwork is already underway for the project, located in the Hunter’s Glen subdivision at the intersection of Wright Road and Deer Crossing.
Brad Calder, village administrator for Johnson Creek, said this week that work has begun on the foundation, with rough plumbing and electrical wiring in place.
The prefabricated restroom building will be delivered to the site sometime later this month, Calder said, with the work to be wrapped up and the new restrooms to be open by fall.
The whole area will be seeded with new grass following the restroom installation.
Then next year, the site is slated for landscaping, Calder said.
The village administrator gave the total project cost as $85,000.
“The village has been trying to get this project accomplished for the last 10 years,” he said.
With the village’s population growing, this park has seen increased use by families and by organized programs like youth soccer.
It was always part of the village’s plan to install restrooms at the park, but that project took awhile to fit into the village’s schedule of capital improvements.
Calder said the village has been working with neighbors of the park to make sure the project goes smoothly.
Early site work began in June and wrapped up in the first couple of weeks of July. Now the area is being prepared for the arrival of the building.
Doing work on the project are several local companies, including Gallitz Grading of Jefferson, Jacob Wegner Concrete of Watertown and Midwest Electric of Johnson Creek.
The building itself is coming from the Huffcutt company of Chippewa Falls.
The restroom will have two sides, one for men and one for women, both of them designed to be handicap-accessible, with sinks and toilets.
“The village board is very happy to see this accomplished,” Calder said, adding that the new building will be a good addition for those who use the park.
