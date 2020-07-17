The Watertown Unified School District is accepting online registration for all schools through Aug. 7.
Registration will be online through Skyward Family Access. It will close at midnight Aug. 7.
Registrants will need to know what transportation will be needed for rural students; family access login; and family identification which can be found in family access. Registrants can go to student information tab and select view family link or call the school for identification information.
All fees should be paid during this time and money can be added to lunch accounts.
Instructions to guide families through the online registration process will be posted on the district families page and within family access.
