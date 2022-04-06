TUESDAY SENIOR

High scores — Men: Ron Benninger 670 (257, 203), Jerry Haut 643 (268), Ray Gresbach 625 (208, 227), Harvey Ziemer 563 (212), Chuck Saeger 547, Bruce Kemmerling 542 (208), Pete Boer 542, Tim Archambeau 521 (210), Carl Schultz 513, Mike Theim 510, Roy Zimmerman 505 (211), Mike Grossman 504. Women: Linda Gresbach 541 (226), Deb Archambeau 526 (202), Ruth Zwieg 523 (215), Patti Kuerschner 501, Josie Kubly 495, Inez Schmidt 493, Cathy Ufferman 459, Judy Schwantes 459

Standings

End of Second Half

;Pts.

Survivors;74

Krueger Building;72

Has Beens;68

Bowling Stones;68

4-Chicks;64

Final Four;62

Wannabees;61

4-Pak;60

The Orifices;56

Misfits;51

Gutter Dusters;42

Screwballs;42

There will be a Roll-Off between Wannabees and Survivors on Tuesday.

WAYNE’S AUTO

High scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 793 (279), Marshall Mosher 746 (300), Randy Burgardt 743 (269), Wes Umland 736 (289), Justin Mallow 733 (289), Keven Roethle 716 (247), John Foltz 716 (279), Craig Frank 714 (276), Josh Kaufmann 707 (244), Clark Eckert 700 (259), Andrew Jonas 700 (244), Cody Kruesel 697 (269), Tom Lulewicz 692 (247), Adam Saeger 691 (247), Nate Saeger 688 (268), Pete Richter 686 (268), Jason Peirick 684 (237), Jake Hermanson 674 (246), Eric Hill 674 (235), Chris Kaufmann 671 (279), Jeff Sueflohn 668 (257), Tom Fredrick 661 (238), Robert Wolfgram 658 (279), Mark Oiler 651 (237), Shawn Bresnehan 648 (232), Jeremy Schwark 647 (245), Tom Christian 643 (245), Adam Zastrow 643 (245), DJ Kruesel 642 (256), Brett Kuehn 638 (232), Scott Wolfgram 632 (228), Cody Gallagher 632 (245), Marty Schneidewind 632 (237), Bruce Martin 631 (214), George Sabol 631 (259), Roger Peirick 627 (243), Jeff Koeffler 620 (247), Tyler Arbogast 615 (234), Jake Sell 610 (232), Ronnie Bartels 609 (215), Larry Romprey 609 (268)

Standings

;Pts.

Division 1

Pineapple Express;137.5

ZBM;112.5

Crank Shafts;108

Wolff Pack 2;107

Revolution Pro Shop;105

18/North;102.5

JG Custom Carpentry;97.5

Drafty Cellar;93

Watertown Bowl;90

Division 2

Incredibowls;119

Who’d We Hang;118.5

Rednex Pro Shop;109.5

Hisel Flooring;106.5

Koplin Excavating;98

Wolff Pack 1;97.5

3 Ducks Pub;96.5

G&B Construction;85.5

