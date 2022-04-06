agate Bowling Kevin Wilson Kevin Wilson Author email Apr 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAY SENIORHigh scores — Men: Ron Benninger 670 (257, 203), Jerry Haut 643 (268), Ray Gresbach 625 (208, 227), Harvey Ziemer 563 (212), Chuck Saeger 547, Bruce Kemmerling 542 (208), Pete Boer 542, Tim Archambeau 521 (210), Carl Schultz 513, Mike Theim 510, Roy Zimmerman 505 (211), Mike Grossman 504. Women: Linda Gresbach 541 (226), Deb Archambeau 526 (202), Ruth Zwieg 523 (215), Patti Kuerschner 501, Josie Kubly 495, Inez Schmidt 493, Cathy Ufferman 459, Judy Schwantes 459StandingsEnd of Second Half;Pts.Survivors;74Krueger Building;72Has Beens;68Bowling Stones;684-Chicks;64Final Four;62Wannabees;614-Pak;60The Orifices;56Misfits;51Gutter Dusters;42Screwballs;42There will be a Roll-Off between Wannabees and Survivors on Tuesday.WAYNE’S AUTOHigh scores: Jonathan Kaufmann 793 (279), Marshall Mosher 746 (300), Randy Burgardt 743 (269), Wes Umland 736 (289), Justin Mallow 733 (289), Keven Roethle 716 (247), John Foltz 716 (279), Craig Frank 714 (276), Josh Kaufmann 707 (244), Clark Eckert 700 (259), Andrew Jonas 700 (244), Cody Kruesel 697 (269), Tom Lulewicz 692 (247), Adam Saeger 691 (247), Nate Saeger 688 (268), Pete Richter 686 (268), Jason Peirick 684 (237), Jake Hermanson 674 (246), Eric Hill 674 (235), Chris Kaufmann 671 (279), Jeff Sueflohn 668 (257), Tom Fredrick 661 (238), Robert Wolfgram 658 (279), Mark Oiler 651 (237), Shawn Bresnehan 648 (232), Jeremy Schwark 647 (245), Tom Christian 643 (245), Adam Zastrow 643 (245), DJ Kruesel 642 (256), Brett Kuehn 638 (232), Scott Wolfgram 632 (228), Cody Gallagher 632 (245), Marty Schneidewind 632 (237), Bruce Martin 631 (214), George Sabol 631 (259), Roger Peirick 627 (243), Jeff Koeffler 620 (247), Tyler Arbogast 615 (234), Jake Sell 610 (232), Ronnie Bartels 609 (215), Larry Romprey 609 (268)Standings;Pts.Division 1Pineapple Express;137.5ZBM;112.5Crank Shafts;108Wolff Pack 2;107Revolution Pro Shop;10518/North;102.5JG Custom Carpentry;97.5Drafty Cellar;93Watertown Bowl;90Division 2Incredibowls;119Who’d We Hang;118.5Rednex Pro Shop;109.5Hisel Flooring;106.5Koplin Excavating;98Wolff Pack 1;97.53 Ducks Pub;96.5G&B Construction;85.5 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kevin Wilson Author email Follow Kevin Wilson Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Watertown school board candidates introduce themselves Officials offer insight into Ixonia plant, neighbors miffed Schug lands new superintendent job outside of state Former city alderman squares off against mayor Watertown teen accused of felony burglary Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 4-1
