Remember the One Hour Martinizing building that once stood on the southeast quadrant of the Main Street bridge that was demoed in 1987? “Fresh as a Flower in Just One Hour.” Now, it’s the site of the sinking Main Street Plaza.
Ask the former street department superintendents, city engineers and mayors what repairs have been made on the metal seawall on the east side of the river and boardwalk over the past number of years, not that “we” noticed in 2019 there was an issue. Better yet, ask the city employees (former and present) that performed the work.
Over the course of time the panels have been bowing out and rusting through (with band aid repairs made to them), a couple layers of asphalt were installed to raise the level between the boardwalk and the concrete plaza (which is compromised), a couple sections of the sidewalk have been replaced, the concrete steps leading up from the parking lot to the boardwalk has sunk down/sits on an angle and part of the brick veneer wall on the building next to the plaza has separated/fallen down from the building. Turn a blind eye approach hasn’t worked. Why wait until it totally deteriorates before something is done? Is it because several millions of dollars is being spent on the west side of the river (Town Square) and come hell or high water that takes precedent, while other things go into disrepair. (Take a look around town and see for yourself). Now it will take a half a million dollars (plus) to correct the issue.
Another thing to think about, what will happen to that area when the bridge will be replaced in 2026? When Main Street will be reconstructed? What surprises will be revealed at that time? Will another building become subject/torn down? How attractive will rip-rap look? There has been talk about the status of the remaining seawalls, or lack of along the banks on both sides of the mighty Rock in the downtown area. Who is responsible to install new or repair/replace the existing ones? This will be another expensive adventure. The shoreline also continues to erode.
What has the city learned from the studies completed dating back to 2004 regarding the riverbanks/seawalls/river walk? How to kick the can down the road!
Watertown’s modus operandi (M.O.) is build new and neglect or spend limited resources on what we already have.
