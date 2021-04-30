JEFFERSON — Norm Matzinger will be organizing a group bicycle ride at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Jefferson Senior Center, 859 Collins Road.
The group decides where and how to go. The group will go no more than 45 minutes but one can ride any amount. There will be no ride if it is raining.
Write Your Own Story Conference Call will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday. The topic this month is “what was the best vacation you have been on, what has been the worst vacation?” Anyone can join in. Participants are asked to call ahead for planning purposes.
Euchre will start again beginning at 1 p.m. Thursday. Cost is $2 which includes prize money paid in and refreshments.
The center would like to purchase a park bench to put outside of the front door, in honor of Florence Veith. Any amount is helpful to meet the goal. Donors names will be listed on a framed print and put in the entranceway of the senior center.
Checks can be made out to the “City of Jefferson.”
Book discussion group will meet by conference call on Monday, May 17, at 10 a.m. The book this month is “The Unhoneymooners” by Christina Lauren. One can get the book at a local library. Contact the center to participate.
Bingo is played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. All money paid in goes back as prize money. There is a 50/50 raffle each week.
Friday line dance class is led by Nancy Wrensch, beginning at 10 a.m. There is a fee. Contact Wrensch for more information at 920-674-6974.
Picnic lunch bunch will meet on Wednesdays beginning May 12, at noon at the Tensfeldt Park Shelter in Jefferson. One can bring a lunch or take out from a restaurant or a snack. Restrooms are available.
