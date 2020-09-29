Dear Editor:
In 2011, Republicans in the Wisconsin State Legislature drew maps to lock in their legislative majority, silencing the constituents of Jefferson County. Gerrymandering has split Jefferson County among four assembly districts. Currently only one assembly representative lives within the county, and most of that representative’s district is outside of Jefferson County. Gerrymandering has split Jefferson County among three state senate districts, currently no state senators live within our county.
The next legislature will draw new maps, which will last a decade. Mason Becker supports the fair maps initiative to ensure that voters pick their legislators, rather than legislators picking their voters. Mason believes that legislators should once again be accountable to their constituents.
By contrast, Mason’s opponent, Cody Horlacher supports continuing the current method of map drawing. It’s pretty clear that one candidate will work for more democracy in Wisconsin, and one supports the current, very un-democratic method of drawing legislative maps.
We will be casting our votes for Mason Becker for Wisconsin’s 33rd Assembly District.
Learn more about Mason Becker at www.beckerforassembly.com.
Steve Tesmer, Jill Kessenich
Fort Atkinson
