TODAY’S EVENTS
Girls basketball
Edgewood at Watertown, 7:15 p.m.
Jefferson at East Troy, 7:15 p.m.
Luther Prep at Lake Mills, 7:30 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Waterloo at Cambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Boys basketball
Williams Bay at Johnson Creek, 7:15 p.m.
Marshall at Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Valley Christian at Dodgeland, 7:15 p.m.
Hustisford at Lourdes Academy, 7:15 p.m.
Edgewood at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
Wisconsin Heights at Waterloo, 7:30 p.m.
Boys swim
Edgewood at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Mukwonago at Watertown, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Oakfield at Hustisford, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S EVENT
Girls basketball
Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m.
