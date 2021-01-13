The Watertown Daily Times is recognizing Lutheran Schools Week Jan. 24-30 and Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.
The Watertown Daily Times plans to run special pages in the newspaper featuring community schools Jan. 25 and Jan. 29. The newspaper would like to highlight school information, enrollment options and community involvement. To do that, the paper is seeking stories and photos from area schools. The deadline is Jan. 20.
Stories and photos can be submitted to news1@wdtimes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.