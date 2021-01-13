The Watertown Daily Times is recognizing Lutheran Schools Week Jan. 24-30 and Catholic Schools Week Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

The Watertown Daily Times plans to run special pages in the newspaper featuring community schools Jan. 25 and Jan. 29. The newspaper would like to highlight school information, enrollment options and community involvement. To do that, the paper is seeking stories and photos from area schools. The deadline is Jan. 20.

Stories and photos can be submitted to news1@wdtimes.com.

