The Democratic Party of Jefferson and Dodge counties announce the opening of a Watertown office at 311 E. Main St.
The office hours are Tuesdays 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays 9 a.m. to noon. The office will be open for candidate visits and special events.
The office has information on the candidates for the November election as well as yard signs and other promotional items.
Information on voting both in person and by mail is also available.
For more information, contact Ben Adams at 630-484-4265.
