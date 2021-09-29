COLUMBUS — The Lakeside Lutheran girls golf team’s bid to make consecutive appearances at the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament is alive and well.
Junior Ava Heckmann shot 81 to earn medalist honors as the Warriors posted a 347 to win Wednesday’s regional at Krestrel Ridge Golf Course by 26 shots.
Edgewood (373) took second, Jefferson (376) was third and East Troy (384) finished fourth, all advancing to Tuesday’s sectional competition hosted by Trapper Turns Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells.
Heckmann shot 43 on the front nine before a back-nine 38 led to the day’s low round by two over Jefferson sophomore Payton Schmidt and Turner senior Kendall Peterson.
Senior Kaylea Affeld (86) and sophomores Brooke Parkhurst (88) and sophomore Breezy Roman (92) also scored for Lakeside.
For Jefferson, freshman AJ Bilau posted a 96, sophomore Grace Behm shot 97 and junior Lilly Kammenick shot 100.
“It was survive and advance today,” Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt said.
“Our goal was to advance the entire team to sectionals and the girls made that happen today.
“So proud of Lilly Kammenick today shooting a 100 out of the five-spot in our order.
“Grace and AJ both kept it under 100. Payton started our great with four straight pars, but got stuck in a bunker on the par-3 sixth hole and took a quadruple-bogey seven. She came back on the back-nine, firing a 38.”
Team scores: Lakeside Lutheran 347, Edgewood 373, Jefferson 376, East Troy 384, Darlington 399, Southwestern co-op 420, Beloit Turner 434, Cambridge 448, Edgerton 458, Clinton 483, Evansville 542.
