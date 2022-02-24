MADISON — Two bills authored by Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, passed the State Assembly Tuesday.
The first, SB 585 requires school districts to collect and report crime data that happens at high schools. The incidents would have to happen during the week on school property, transportation or at school-sanctioned events. The data would be reported on the school district accountability report cards.
“Parents across the state are waking up and demanding more transparency about what is happening at their children’s schools,” said Jagler. “We all deserve to know the environment that our kids face every day. Disruptive, criminal activity can have a massive impact on the ability of a student to learn. This bill will hopefully shine a light on schools that are both doing well and need improvements.”
The second bill, Senate Bill 608 would clean up transfer rules between the state parental choice programs. Currently, the state has the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program, the Racine Parental Choice Program, the Statewide Parental Choice Program and the Special Needs Scholarship. Moving a student between the programs can be confusing and time consuming, this bill would clear up any discrepancies and allow parents to move their child to the correct program.
“Families move, the needs of their children change and new opportunities can present themselves, none of these things should prevent a student from getting into the program that fits them best,” Jagler said. “SB 608 ensures that parents are able to make the best decision for their child and reduces the red tape holding them up. These programs are about choice and this bill helps protect that basic need.”
Both bills passed with unanimous voice votes in the Assembly and passed the Senate earlier this session. Both are now headed to the desk of Gov. Tony Evers for his final approval.
