Watertown Fire Department
Emergency medical calls — Paramedics responded to the following locations:
— Thursday at 1:08 p.m. to the 100 block of South Washington Street for a female.
— Thursday at 2:44 p.m. to the W3000 block of County Road MM for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Thursday at 4:49 p.m. to the 400 block of South Water Street for a female.
— Thursday at 7:49 p.m. to the 200 block of North Water Street for a female who was treated and not transported.
— Saturday at 1:01 a.m. to the block of Hospital Drive for a male.
— Saturday at 3:16 a.m. to the 10 block of Pawnee Street for a male.
— Saturday at 9:04 a.m. to the 700 block of Welsh Road for a male.
— Saturday at 9:44 a.m. to the N8300 block of Airport Road for a male.
— Saturday at 10:43 a.m. to the 100 block of Hospital Drive for a female.
— Saturday at 1:09 p.m. to the 100 block of Scot Street for a male.
Unless otherwise noted, all patients were treated and taken to the Watertown Regional Medical Center.
Fire calls
— Thursday at 1:07 p.m. to the W6900 block of Rubidell Road for a smoke alarm activation, which turned out to be a false alarm.
— Saturday at 2:35 p.m. to the 600 block of South Church Street.
