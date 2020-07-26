ROCK RIVER LEAGUE
Standings
Northern Division
Brownsville 6-0
Kewaskum 5-1
Hustisford 3-2
Hartford 3-2
Thiensville-Mequon 3-2
Oakfield 3-4
Cedarburg 2-6
Saukville 1-6
Southern Division
Neosho 5-1
Lebanon 4-1
Clyman 4-2
Watertown 4-2
Johnson Creek 4-2
Milton 3-1
Farmington 1-6
Ashippun 1-6
Helenville 0-6
Friday’s results
Hartford 9, Thiensville-Mequon 4
Watertown 5, Lebanon 4
Saturday’s results
Cedarburg 8, Saukville 3
Clyman 15, Farmington 2
Neosho 13, Ashippun 0
Sunday’s results
Kewaskum 15, Cedarburg 4
Brownsville 10, Oakfield 0
Hustisford 19, Saukville 2
Watertown 15, Farmington 5
Ashippun 9, Helenville 6
Milton 5, Clyman 2
Neosho 8, Johnson Creek 3
Wednesday’s game
Cedarburg at Thiensville-Mequon
Friday’s games
Oakfield at Hustisford
Neosho at Lebanon
Rubicon at Hartford
Saturday’s games
Ashippun at Farmington
Milton at Watertown
Sunday’s games
Brownsville at Kewaskum
Hartford at Oakfield
Rubicon at Hustisford
Saukville at Thiensville-Mequon
Ashippun at Milton
Helenville at Farmington
Johnson Creek at Watertown
Lebanon at Clyman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.