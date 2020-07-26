ROCK RIVER LEAGUE

Standings

Northern Division

Brownsville 6-0

Kewaskum 5-1

Hustisford 3-2

Hartford 3-2

Thiensville-Mequon 3-2

Oakfield 3-4

Cedarburg 2-6

Saukville 1-6

Southern Division

Neosho 5-1

Lebanon 4-1

Clyman 4-2

Watertown 4-2

Johnson Creek 4-2

Milton 3-1

Farmington 1-6

Ashippun 1-6

Helenville 0-6

Friday’s results

Hartford 9, Thiensville-Mequon 4

Watertown 5, Lebanon 4

Saturday’s results

Cedarburg 8, Saukville 3

Clyman 15, Farmington 2

Neosho 13, Ashippun 0

Sunday’s results

Kewaskum 15, Cedarburg 4

Brownsville 10, Oakfield 0

Hustisford 19, Saukville 2

Watertown 15, Farmington 5

Ashippun 9, Helenville 6

Milton 5, Clyman 2

Neosho 8, Johnson Creek 3

Wednesday’s game

Cedarburg at Thiensville-Mequon

Friday’s games

Oakfield at Hustisford

Neosho at Lebanon

Rubicon at Hartford

Saturday’s games

Ashippun at Farmington

Milton at Watertown

Sunday’s games

Brownsville at Kewaskum

Hartford at Oakfield

Rubicon at Hustisford

Saukville at Thiensville-Mequon

Ashippun at Milton

Helenville at Farmington

Johnson Creek at Watertown

Lebanon at Clyman

