Parade of Lights names Jack Frost

The annual Christmas Parade of Lights has named this year’s Jack Frost for Saturday’s parade.
Brandt Godfroy, 6, the son of Craig and Kate Godfroy will be Jack Frost in this year’s production of the Parade of Lights set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Main Street.
Godfroy is a student at Schurz Elementary. He enjoys spending time with his friends, playing football, baseball, soccer and with Nerf guns.
“I love Christmas because there’s a Christmas parade,” Godfroy wrote in his entry. “I get to help my Dad put up the family Christmas tree and help my Mom decorate it. I like seeing all the Christmas lights and decorations everywhere. I have fun finding our elf Fifi every morning and love that Santa brings me presents.”
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no snow court this year.
The parade committee is asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing. People are not to congregate for any longer than the time the parade takes and only gather with family members.
The parade route has been extended to assist with social distancing. The parade will start at the intersection of Main and Water streets, proceed on Main Street to College Avenue, turn on College Avenue to Western Avenue and proceed on Western Avenue, concluding at Third Street.
Parade-goers are asked to arrive when the parade begins and not linger when the parade concludes to avoid congregating.
There will be no group walking, no candy or handouts and the parade is limited to 50 units.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.