Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 88F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.