The Watertown Boys and the Watertown/Lomira Girls High School Bowling Club teams have both won their respective District 6 championship for the 2020-2021 season. Members of the boys team are Jon Kilps, Ashton Oldenhoff, Damon Lee, Ralph Haumschild, Travis Prochaska, Caleb Parent and Carson Foltz. The girls team consists of Tenley Gassner, Emma Barth, and DeLinda Olig from Lomira, and Hannah Zubke, Olivia Leu, and Abi Bartz from Watertown.
Both teams will compete in the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Tournament over the weekend of March 5-7 at the Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley in Green Bay.
In addition, five Watertown bowlers earned berths in the singles event of the tournament by finishing with some of the top fill percentages among district 6 bowlers. For the boys, those qualifiers are Damon Lee, Ashton Oldenhoff and Ralph Haumschild; individual Watertown girl qualifiers are Hannah Zubke and Olivia Leu.
