The Shared Community Mission Group, which includes 12 churches in Watertown committed to outreach assistance for children and families, will distribute free school supplies.
This year free school supplies will be handed out in the parking lot of St. Henry Parish Center, 300 E. Cady St. on Tuesday, Aug. 17 and Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Families that cannot afford school supplies for their children are invited to join us.
The group will serve children enrolled in grades 4K through high school. Every family must pre-register and receive an appointment time to pick up school supplies.
This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the group is doing a touchless drive-thru distribution where grade level specific bags of school supplies for each school aged child will be distributed. Children will then be able to select a new backpack, one extra item of their choice from the favorite 'Hodge Podge' table and a book from the "Books to Grow On" program sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 13 one can register for the SOS Free School Supplies at the following churches: Christ United Methodist Church, Ebenezer and Watertown Moravian Church; St. Bernard and St. Henry Catholic churches; First Congregational-UCC; First Baptist Church; River City Church; River Valley Alliance Church; Good Shepherd Lutheran; Immanuel Lutheran Church; and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.
One can also register at the following programs:
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park: Tuesdays at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Clark Park sponsored by Christ United Methodist Church;
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park: Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Riverside Park sponsored by Good Shepherd Lutheran Church;
• Summer Sandwiches in the Park: Fridays at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Timothy Johnson Park sponsored by Ebenezer Moravian Church;
Bread and Roses on Thursday nights and Watertown Food Pantry at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church;
• Fishes and Loaves Monday nights at Watertown Moravian;
• Mary's Room at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.
This year the group will be accepting financial donations and school supplies. In order to help more children have the school supplies they need to learn, several local businesses will be collecting new school supplies. SOS collection boxes will be located at the following locations:
• Bradow Jewelers, 217 E. Main St.;
• Breslows Family Market, 100 E. Cady St.;
• Piggly Wiggly of Watertown, 1330 Memorial Drive;
• Pick 'N Save, 607 S. Church St.
Collection boxes for employees will also be located at Ad-Tech Industries, Glory Global, Johnsonville Meats and Spuncast.
To financially donate to this outreach effort, one can make checks out to The Shared Community Mission Group c/o St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 413 S. Second St., Watertown WI 53094.
For more information, email Alice Mirk at aimirk68@icloud.com or Carleen Schloemer at johncarleen@sbcglobal.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.