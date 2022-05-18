I gave Angie and Jon my punch set that I got as a wedding gift more than five decades ago. It is glass and in perfect condition. A huge glass tray, huge bowl and 12 tiny glasses.
Tiny – that’s the key word.
It is likely those tiny glasses turn young people off to the idea of making and serving punch at a party.
Just think about how wine glasses changed over the years. My mom’s wine glasses were not much bigger than our individual communion cups. Maybe that’s why after kids were confirmed they were allowed to have wine with their thanksgiving dinner.
The wine glasses we got for our wedding were slightly bigger but nothing like they use today.
Back then my father-in-law bought his wine in a gallon jug that he kept in the kitchen closet. When we stopped to visit he always came with a glass of wine.
These days wine is the posh thing for young women to drink. They have huge glasses and swirl it around before sniffing it and finally taking a sip. They are fussy about their wine, too. Can’t be too sweet – too dry – to light or too dark. They have wine sampling parties and analyze the wine to death.
It was the wine-drinking interest among young people, in fact, that changed what is popular and not-so-popular in glass wear.
When I gave Angie my punch set I suggested she might do as I often did – use the huge glass tray to hold sandwiches at a party or use the glass bowl for a large salad at a big party.
I didn’t care what she did with it. This was my first step in “downsizing” as they say about us older folks. I’ve already disposed of all the whipped topping containers and the very large roasting pans and the huge canning kettle that was fine on a regular burner stove but that is much too big for a glass top range. I’ve turned many of my stemmed wine glasses into unique artistic decorations that I plan to give as gifts or sell at a craft sale.
The goal is to get rid of as much as I can myself before my kids make the decisions on what to get rid of.
Why does it seem to take decades to accumulate things and then all of a sudden here we are trying to figure out how to get them out of the house?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.