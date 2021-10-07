Watertown’s football team travels to take on sixth-ranked DeForest in a Badger-Large contest on Friday.
The Goslings enter the game 3-4 and 2-3 in conference. DeForest is 6-1 and 4-1 in the Badger-Large. The Norskies suffered their only loss to fourth-ranked Waunakee 23-20 after a late fumble deep in their own territory set the Warriors up for the winning field goal..
“DeForest is a very impressive football team,” Watertown football coach Benji Kamrath said. “They only lost to Waunakee in a very close matchup, which they felt they should have won. They had their chances. They are really good up front on both sides of the ball. They have big, athletic athletes on the perimeter and they are well coached. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”
The Norskies are averaging 41.6 points per game with tremendous balance. Junior quarterback Mason Keyes has thrown for 1,117 yards, with more than half that production going to receivers Max Weisbrod (299 yards), and Brody Hartig (289). Junior running back Cale Drinka has 817 yards on the ground.
“Their quarterback has been really good,” Kamrath said. “His dad played for the Badgers many years ago. You can tell by his demeanor and form. He gets the ball out quick and reads coverages. They have good receivers who get open, and they run the ball well. It’s going to be a huge challenge for us to mix up our movement and bring in pressure and mix up our coverages to try to take away some of their strengths. We’ll see what we can do to slow them down. It’s not going to be easy, that’s for the sure.”
DeForest has shown multiple fronts defensively.
“They’ll go 3-4 and sometimes use a four man front,” Kamrath said. “I am sure they will mix that up. I watched the Milton game (a 42-6 victory last week). They have played some spread teams. I feel like, coverage-wise, they will mix it up and pick their spots to mix in pressure. We have to establish the run game and be efficient in pass game.”
Watertown senior running back Taylor Walter is closing in on joining a select club of 1,000-yard rushers in school history. He has 965 rushing yards through seven games, including 231 in the team’s 46-28 loss at Janesville Parker last week.
“We had a lot of good things last week,” Kamrath said. “We scored on our first three possessions. We had some breakdowns in run and protection and missed throws, and we had some bad snaps and drops. If we can minimize the mistakes, we can put up points against good teams. This will be as good a defense as we have seen this year.”
