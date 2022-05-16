JUNEAU — Eric Toney, Fond du Lac County district attorney, will serve as the keynote speaker for the Dodge County Executive Law Enforcement Association’s Law Enforcement Memorial Program Wednesday.
The program will be held at 127 E. Oak St., the site of the Law Enforcement Memorial and Dodge County Administration Building.
Current and retired law enforcement officers as well as the public are invited to attend this event. Officers and public will gather at 11 a.m. with the program set to begin at 11:15 a.m.
Toney grew up in a law enforcement family. His father retired after more than 30 years as a law enforcement officer. Toney knows firsthand the dedication, sacrifice and commitment of the men and women who take an oath to serve and protect as well as the sacrifices family members of law enforcement officers make day in and day out.
Toney was first elected Fond du Lac County district attorney in the primary election in 2012. Toney has successfully prosecuted crimes as varied as homicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, drug trafficking, financial crimes, and racketeering. He is serving in his ninth year as the Fond du Lac County district attorney.
A meal will directly follow the program for those who pre-registered. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held inside the lower level of the County Administration Building.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.