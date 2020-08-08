NEOSHO — Brad Wittnebel was the life of his own 36th birthday party.
Wittnebel turned in a rare nine-inning complete game in the Rock River League this season, a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts on 147 pitches as Neosho defeated Lebanon 7-1 on Saturday at Village Park.
Neosho (7-1 RRL) won a very different rematch with Lebanon (4-3). Whitetails starter Cameron Streich was masterful in the previous meeting at Legends Field on July 31, coming one out away from a 1-0 victory only to see the Rockets force extra innings and win in the 14th.
This time around, the Rockets tagged him for six runs (four earned) on seven hits in three innings.
Catcher Brandon Egnarski had three doubles in the first three innings for Neosho, starting with a leadoff double to center in the first inning. Austin Geller followed with a base hit and Egnarski later scored on an error. Robby Proehl drove in Geller with a base hit to center to make it 2-0.
In the second inning, Jacob Bickert began a three-run rally with a base hit to left. Zach Lauersdorf reached on an error and Egnarski followed with an RBI double to left. Geller made it 5-0 with a two-run double to left. Jacob Savana reached on an error in the third inning and scored on Egnarski’s RBI double to deep left center.
That was more than enough for Wittnebel, who allowed a first inning single to Noah Zubke and an infield hit to Max Klawitter in the fourth and otherwise worked around four walks. Lebanon scored its only run in the fourth when Kevin Firari drew a leadoff walk, Klawitter reached on the chopper to the first base side and Noah Noyce reached on an error.
Neosho got that run back in the seventh. Lauersdorf drew a leadoff walk, Geller beat out an infield hit, Proehl was hit by a pitch and Matthew Beyer drove in the run with a fielder’s choice.
Geller collected four of Neosho’s 12 hits.
NEOSHO 7, LEBANON 1
Lebanon 000 010 000 — 1 2 3
Neosho 231 000 10X — 7 12 2
WP: Wittnebel
LP: Streich
Lebanon (ab-r-h-rbi) — Noyce 4-0-0-1, Streich 2-0-0-0, D. Lee 2-0-0-0, Zubke 3-0-1-0, Doyle 4-0-0-0, Demetropoulos 4-0-0-0, Firari 2-1-0-0, Klawitter 2-0-1-0, Budewitz 1-0-0-0, Braunschweig 4-0-0-0, LeBeau 1-0-0-0, Lee 2-0-0-0 Totals 31-1-2-1
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 5-2-3-2, Geller 4-1-4-2, Proehl 2-0-1-1, Beyer 5-0-0-1, Wessels 3-0-0-0, Brewer 5-0-1-0, Savana 4-1-0-0, Wendt 1-0-0-0, Bickert 4-1-2-0, Crabtree 1-0-1-0, Lauersdorf 3-2-0-0, Moser 1-0-0-0 Totals 38-7-12
2B — N (Egnarski 3), Geller
Pitching — HO: Streich (L) 7 in 3, D. Lee (L) 4 in 3.1, Lep (L) 1 in 1.2, Wittnebel (N) 2 in 9. R: Streich (L) 6, D. Lee (L) 1, Lep (L) 0, Wittnebel (N) 1. SO: Streich (L) 4, D. Lee (L) 4, Lep (L) 1, Wittnebel (N) 10. BB: Streich (L) 2, D. Lee (L) 3, Lep (L) 0, Wittnebel (N) 4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.